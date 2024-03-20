Religion changing in Cincinnati, all-time baseball team: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

According to the U.S. Religion Census, protestant evangelicals in Greater Cincinnati now outnumber Catholics and mainline protestants combined.

Good morning, Cincinnati. Dan Horn here with a Lenten story about Greater Cincinnati’s fast-changing religious landscape.

According to the U.S. Religion Census, protestant evangelicals in Greater Cincinnati now outnumber Catholics and mainline protestants combined. That’s kind of a big deal in a place where Catholics alone once outnumbered evangelicals by about 2 to 1.

So why is this happening? Theories abound – disillusionment with traditional religious institutions, internal fights over gay rights, the clergy abuse scandal – but whatever the reasons, the trend appears to be gaining steam. My story today digs into that trend and what it all means.

What else you need to know Wednesday, March 20

☀️ Weather: High of 51. Plenty of sunshine; breezy in the afternoon.

⚾ Here is the best 40-man roster of all time for Cincinnati big-league players.

🍻 Oktoberfest Zinzinnati moving to new riverfront location for 2024.

🚬Smoke 'em if you got 'em: Straus Tobacconist temporarily closing Downtown store.

🌑 How to photograph the 2024 solar eclipse: Tips, tricks for iPhone and Android users.

Today's Top Stories

Cincinnati Bengals teammates Logan Wilson (left) and Evan McPherson (right) both welcomed baby daughters Friday.

• Bengals' Evan McPherson, Logan Wilson welcome babies on same day

Jose Salazar will open a new Moroccan-style wine bar in his former Salazar space in Over-the-Rhine.

• We now know what's opening in the old Salazar space

City officials would not answer questions about the status of the city's administrator, who was not at Monday's meeting.

• Crowd demands answers, new interim chief announced at North College Hill council meeting

Ohio will have two total solar eclipses, one in 2024 and 2099. This Ohio county will be in the middle of the path of totality for both.

• Ohio will be the center of another total solar eclipse in 2099. Find out where

Beacon Orthopaedics Athlete of the Week logo.

• Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athlete of the week, March 18

