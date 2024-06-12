Religion briefs: Muslims prepare for Eid, Southern Baptists honor Oklahoma City pastor

Oklahoma Muslims to celebrate Eid ul-Adha

Local Muslims plan to mark the beginning of the holiday marking the end of the yearly pilgrimage to Mecca, called Hajj, with communal prayers and celebrations at locations across the country.

The prayers and the holiday that follows Hajj are called Eid ul-Adha or "festival of the sacrifice."

An Eid Prayer gathering is set for 9 a.m. Sunday, June 16, at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds Pavilion, 3212 Wichita Walk. Doors will open at 8 a.m. A United Eid Festival will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Taft Stadium, 2501 N May. The festival will include food, carnival games and cultural performances.

Eid ul-Adha, commonly referred to as just “Eid,” commemorates the Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael at God's command, according to the Council on America-Islamic Relations. The holiday is celebrated with prayers, small gifts for children, distribution of meat to the needy, and social gatherings. During this holiday, Muslims exchange the greeting "Eid Mubarak" or "blessed Eid." In pre-pandemic years, some two million Muslims, including thousands of American Muslims, went on Hajj.

OKC pastor receives award

An Oklahoma City pastor received an award from Oklahoma Baptist University at the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Heath Thomas, OBU president, presented the Herschel H. Hobbs Award for Distinguished Denominational Service to the Rev. Stephen Rummage on June 11. Rummage is senior pastor of Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

"In the tradition of Herschel Hobbs, Dr. Rummage is a pastor, churchman, scholar and denominational leader," Thomas said. "We are grateful to have him serving faithfully in Oklahoma and leading graciously in the national convention. Well deserved!"

Rummage, founder of the nationally broadcast radio teaching ministry Moving Forward, served as president of the 2024 Southern Baptist Convention Pastors’ Conference and has previously held positions, including chairman of the denomination's Executive Committee and president of the Florida Baptist Convention.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma religion briefs: Eid to start, OKC pastor lauded at meeting