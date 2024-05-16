Relentless rain leads to massive sinkhole in Maiden

One road in Maiden was nearly swallowed after a massive sinkhole opened up beside it Wednesday night.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation had to shut down one lane of S. Eighth Ave. in Maiden. That’s because a hole about 20 feet wide opened up and undermined a small section of the northbound lane.

Neighbors told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon on Thursday that they’ve lived in Maiden for 70 years and have never seen so much rain at once. Parts of North Carolina have received more than six inches of rain so far this month.

We’re working on getting more information on how long it will take to repair the road, and the impact it’s having on the town. Watch Channel 9 at 5 p.m. for the full story.

