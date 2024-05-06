Relay for Life of Ashland County-Mid Ohio set for June 8
Relay for Life of Ashland County-Mid Ohio will be 4-10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Ashland County Fairgrounds.
The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society to fight cancer. The Survivor Ceremony kicks off the event at 4 p.m.
The luminara ceremony honoring and remembering loved ones is at 9 p.m. It will include a video of those who have lost the battle and those still fighting.
The public is welcome to submit pictures for the video. Email picture, name of person and if it is “In Memory” or "In Honor” to relayforlifeluminaria@gmail.com. The deadline is May 31.
There are many other events and activities planned during the six-hour relay, including silent auctions, car show and cornhole tournament. There will be food trucks.
For more information on visit www.relayforlife.org/ashland.
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Relay for Life of Ashland County-Mid Ohio set for June 8