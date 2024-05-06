Relay for Life of Ashland County-Mid Ohio will be 4-10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Ashland County Fairgrounds.

The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society to fight cancer. The Survivor Ceremony kicks off the event at 4 p.m.

The luminara ceremony honoring and remembering loved ones is at 9 p.m. It will include a video of those who have lost the battle and those still fighting.

The Survivor Ceremony will kick off Ashland County-Mid Ohio's Relay for life at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8. (TIMES-GAZETTE FILE PHOTO)

The public is welcome to submit pictures for the video. Email picture, name of person and if it is “In Memory” or "In Honor” to relayforlifeluminaria@gmail.com. The deadline is May 31.

There are many other events and activities planned during the six-hour relay, including silent auctions, car show and cornhole tournament. There will be food trucks.

For more information on visit www.relayforlife.org/ashland.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Relay for Life of Ashland County-Mid Ohio set for June 8