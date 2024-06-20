'You can relax at an environment like this': Eastern NM fairgrounds gives evacuees chance to house pets or find them

Jun. 19—ROSWELL — The Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds has not only opened its doors to displaced families but their pets as well.

"We don't charge them a dime," ENMF ground manager Rick Ford said. "And we won't."

Some people have kennels by their cots inside the main building, while others keep their pets outside, like Kortney Bell, who said she is thankful to be with her four pups, including her pit bull Capone.

On Tuesday, Bell said she left Capone behind when she evacuated Ruidoso Downs with her three other dogs.

"You feel like a bad person for leaving an animal," she said, adding that she was only able to bring three dogs with her to Roswell on Tuesday.

Fortunately, Bell said, someone had picked up Capone and brought them to the fairgrounds, where he reunited with Bell and her family.

"You can relax at an environment like this," she said. "If (the dogs) make noises, you don't have to apologize for your animal being an animal, who is also stressed out."

Also staying at the fairgrounds are two llamas, Macchiato and Carmelita. Blake and Deanna Martin brought the llamas with them when they evacuated from Alto, where they used to go on hikes with them until this week.

"Everywhere we used to hike is burnt down," Blake said.

Llamas are among the livestock that have gone to official evacuation sites, New Mexico Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Jenny Green told the Journal, adding there are no known livestock losses as a result of the fire.

She said there were horses that were evacuated from Ruidoso Downs Race Track. Some of which, were sent to fairgrounds evacuation sites.

"Racehorse evacuations continue at the Downs and (the) evacuation destination is at the discretion of the owners," Green said.

While some families are with their animals, there are animals hoping their loved ones can come to the fairgrounds and pick them up.

Bernalillo County Animal Care Services program facilitator for placement and rescue Christina Waldrop said the Humane Society of Lincoln County was originally the evacuation site for 28 Ruidoso dogs and cats. But the humane society was evacuated on Tuesday.

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, the animals from the shelter were brought to the Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds with the help of the Bernalillo County Animal Care Services and Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society, Waldrop said.

She said other state agencies are assisting in caring for animals like a German shepherd mix named Muchi, who was picked up by its owner Wednesday morning.

"He was extremely excited to see his little one," she said.

Waldrop said if people are looking for their pets, they can go to the fairgrounds or call her at 505-269-3036.

