Relatives still searching as they ask facility, police for answers in 98-year-old's death

Mar. 18—The colorful petals stood out — flashes of yellows, reds, oranges and pinks among dry sagebrush.

A handful of volunteers gathered along the edge of an arroyo, reciting a poem and a prayer and placing flowers in vases.

The result was a makeshift memorial fixed in the soggy earth, still damp from a weekend of rain and snow.

It was the spot on Santa Fe's south side — about a half-mile from Las Soleras Senior Living — where volunteer searchers found the body of Esther Barnes on Sunday morning. The 98-year-old woman had wandered away from the center, just off Beckner Road, two days earlier. Family members reported her missing Saturday when they learned of her disappearance, but a search conducted by Santa Fe police that day failed to find her.

There were no signs of suspicious circumstances or foul play in Barnes' death, police announced in a news release Monday.

Katie Cobleigh, Barnes' granddaughter, said she suspects Barnes died of exposure after spending up to 36 hours in the cold and snow.

Cobleigh and volunteer searchers are grieving Barnes' death and also raising questions about whether Las Soleras and the Santa Fe Police Department responded adequately to her disappearance.

Staff at the senior living center should have taken note of her absence Friday night, Cobleigh said, and police should have asked the New Mexico Department of Public Safety to issue a Silver Alert across Santa Fe — an advisory similar to an Amber Alert but for missing elderly people.

"This could have been prevented in a million different ways," Cobleigh said.

Officials at Las Soleras Senior Living directed all inquiries about Barnes' disappearance and death to its parent company, Spectrum Retirement Communities, which operates dozens of retirement, assisted living and memory care facilities across the U.S.

Spectrum executives did not respond to any requests for comment Monday.

Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin declined to comment on Cobleigh's concerns, though he confirmed a Silver Alert was not initiated and noted Barnes did not appear to meet all of the requirements for such an alert.

There is a process for people to voice concerns to the department, he added.

"If a family feels that it was handled inappropriately, they can make that concern or complaint known with us, and we would investigate," Champlin said.

For Cobleigh and her family, the ordeal began around 11 a.m. Saturday: Cobleigh's mother and sister arrived at Las Soleras to take Barnes to lunch, only to find she wasn't there.

She hadn't shown up for dinner Friday evening, either.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police determined Barnes had left the facility around 5:30 p.m. Friday — more than 12 hours before family members determined she was missing.

Barnes was a new resident at Las Soleras who had moved in just last month. According to its website, the community is not an assisted living or nursing facility; it's designed for relatively independent seniors.

For the most part, Barnes was spry for a 98-year-old. She had a master's degree in education from the University of California, Berkeley. She'd spent her retirement teaching English to recent immigrants to the U.S. Family described her as energetic, adventurous and extroverted.

But Cobleigh claims no one was staffing Las Soleras' front desk Friday night or enforcing the facility's sign-in, sign-out policy.

"The police were contacted as soon as my mother and my sister realized what was happening, and the response was very poor," Cobleigh said, with no Silver Alert and no search and rescue operation initiated.

To qualify for a Silver Alert, a missing elder must be over 50, and there must be a "clear indication that the individual has an irreversible brain disorder," said Herman Lovato, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

Champlin said Barnes didn't meet the requirement for "diminishing mental faculties."

The family disputes this.

Though she was active for her age and didn't have a dementia diagnosis, Barnes was experiencing a "cognitive decline," Cobleigh said.

In recent years, she got confused more easily; it took her longer to draw connections between things.

Champlin said it's typical in an urban area like Santa Fe's south side not to call in search and rescue teams, which are designed to work in rural regions.

Instead, police officers canvassed the area in search of Barnes, Champlin said. They also used a drone in the search.

Trying to get the word out about her grandmother's disappearance, Cobleigh took to social media. She posted recent photos of Barnes and announced her grandmother had gone missing Friday.

"Please help us find her. We are terrified," Cobleigh wrote.

Tangerine Bolen saw the post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The plea had personal relevance.

Bolen has a brain injury, she said, and years ago this caused her to become lost in what was then a new wing of New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport for an hour and a half.

Bolen said the experience made her empathize with Barnes.

"I just feel like one of the ways I can help as a person with a disability is to try to be helpful to other people," she said.

In addition to driving around the city's south side in search of Barnes that night, Bolen started cobbling together a search party, posting a call for volunteers and making plans to scour the area around Las Soleras.

When Bolen arrived at the facility Sunday morning, she was joined by about 15 volunteers, all of them ready to start the search.

Malachi Seaman was one of them.

To Seaman, Barnes was "Gg" — his grandmotherly nickname for her. The two weren't related by blood — Seaman's aunt is Barnes' daughter-in-law — but he still counted her as one of his grandmas.

After hearing his Gg was missing, Seaman and his son drove to Santa Fe from his home in Albuquerque and joined the teams of searchers looking for her.

After searching in a few different spots, the duo started walking along an arroyo, checking for Barnes in the dense brush on either side.

Then, Seaman said, "I looked to my left and saw Gg's pink slicker, and my heart sank."

Barnes' body was found about half a mile from Las Soleras on one side of an arroyo, police announced Monday.

Seaman said he wishes more resources would have been allocated — and more quickly — to find Barnes.

"I'm not mad at anybody, and I'm not blaming anybody," Seaman said. "But it really seems like to me that there's some policies and procedures that need to be changed — because the people in power failed Gg, in my opinion."

It's a perspective Cobleigh and Bolen share. They called for changes to Las Soleras' policies and the state's policy on alerts for missing elders.

Cobleigh chided the retirement community: "My grandma went missing on your watch."

Bolen argued for additional safeguards in retirement homes — like perimeter fencing, regular check-ins and robust sign-in and sign-out protocols — to protect people with cognitive impairments.

Cobleigh and Bolen also said Barnes should have qualified for a Silver Alert.

"If age alone does not qualify someone [for a Silver Alert], we need to reexamine that part of the law and we need to fix it," Bolen said.

Cobleigh said she's still in a state of shock — the kind of shock that comes with a sudden, tragic death.

"I can't comprehend what has taken place," she said.

"Unfortunately, I've lost a lot of people in my life, and this just feels different. The pain is different."