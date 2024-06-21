Relatives remember father who died in crash on the way to his son’s birth

DENVER (KDVR) — Relatives say a Denver man was killed in a crash on the way to the hospital on Monday as his son was being delivered.

The godmother of 34-year-old Bobby Murphy says her godson did not survive a motorcycle crash at East 14th Avenue and North Milwaukee Street that occurred Monday morning.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up to get breaking news sent to your inbox

Denver Police are continuing their investigation, but Sgt. Mike Farr of the Traffic Investigation Unit said Monday that officers arrived on scene to find a motorcyclist in distress. He said the motorcyclist had collided with the back end of a roll-off dump truck.

Reached by phone, Michelle Tortarella, said that Murphy, a native of Poughkeepsie, New York, had moved to Denver about 7-8 years ago. She said he was already a father to a young daughter.

Tortarella told FOX31 that Murphy and his current girlfriend are the parents of a newborn boy: A baby boy who Evans never got to meet.

The family has established a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.