Relatives of man shot by Oxnard police say he has schizophrenia, decry use of force

Oxnard police shot a man May 26 in the 500 block of North Ventura Road, near the intersection of Doris Avenue. The man's sisters have said on social media he suffered from schizophrenia and have criticized the use of force.

Family members of a man shot multiple times by Oxnard police officers May 26 took to social media last week, accusing officers of using mental health patients as target practice and saying police need more training.

Two of the man's sisters confirmed three posts on different social media sites were from family members but declined to say more.

The posts and included audio, however, tell of a man suffering from schizophrenia. His sisters apparently witnessed the shooting and shouted to officers that he had mental health problems, the posts show. They pleaded with officers not to shoot their brother.

"Through the grace of God my brother sustained all his wounds and is currently in stable condition," the text of one post says.

Two officers shot the 27-year-old man after arriving to the 500 block of North Ventura Road around 11:25 p.m. for reports of a man walking in traffic with a sharp object, the department said previously.

The Oxnard Police Department said in its news release when officers responded they learned the man had an arrest warrant for an attempted murder in an unrelated stabbing. Officers said they gave the man commands but when he didn't comply, he was shot.

The man was taken to Ventura County Medical Center where he remained Wednesday in stable condition, police said.

A warrant under the man's name was requested and granted May 21 for an apparent attempted murder that happened four days earlier, Ventura County Superior Court records show. Joey Buttita, a spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, said the warrant was requested by Oxnard police.

The family members said on social media their brother was shot seven times. He had been holding a pair of kitchen scissors, they said. He'd been missing for several days prior to the incident.

"Mental health is very real and more awareness needs to be brought to our communities and more training needs to be implemented for law enforcement when they identify their subjects are not in their right mental state," the man's sister, Alicia Samuel, wrote on her Facebook page.

As of Wednesday, Oxnard police had only issued the short news release and answered basic questions about the shooting.

Police Cmdr. Rocky Marquez said Wednesday his department is still interviewing officers who responded to the incident. He expected to provide additional information about the shooting sometime next week.

"We're committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation," he said. "That's what we're doing. We're going to share as much information with the community as quickly as we can."

Marquez said he did not know how many shots had been fired at the man but said officers also used a Taser and a bean bag gun in addition to their firearms.

At the scene

In the meantime, the sisters' online posts provide more detail about circumstances at the scene. They also show images of a line of officers in the foreground and a man on the ground in front of them.

Warning: Some people may find the audio disturbing.

My brother who had been missing for several days and suffers mental health issues was gunned down by several Oxnard Police Law Enforcement on Sunday night, May 26, 2024 resulting in 7 gunshots to his body. Through the grace of God my brother sustained all his wounds pic.twitter.com/DbUKfTVtER — s a v i n a. i. nichols (@savvinain) May 31, 2024

In an audio recording from the scene edited to include still images, an agitated woman's voice can be heard saying her brother has schizophrenia. She pleads for officers not to shoot him. She tells officers he has scissors.

"Don't kill my brother. Don't kill my brother," she screams. "Tell him not to kill my brother."

At one point, the audio captured what sounds like a Taser being deployed followed shortly by the woman shouting.

"They shot him," she yells frantically in a subsequent clip. Later, she asks why officers aren't helping him.

Police have not made the man's name public, but the social posts indicate who he is. He played basketball at San Jose State University from 2016 to 2020 as a 6-foot-5-inch guard, according the university's website.

An Oxnard native, he majored in sociology and minored in business. He also volunteered at various Special Olympic events, the university's biography says.

Before that, he graduated from Santa Clara Catholic High School in Oxnard, "scoring 40 points in a victory over Santa Paula High on Jan. 30, 2015, (that) gave him the most points a Santa Clara High player scored in a single game in 25 years," the site says.

Marquez, the police commander, said he could not respond to comments about the man's mental health. He had not heard the audio from the posts.

However, he said when more video and information is released from the incident it will, in essence, shed more light on the circumstances that prompted the shooting.

Stacie N. Galang is news director of the Ventura County Star. She can be reached at stacie.galang@vcstar.com or 805-437-0222.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Relatives of man shot by Oxnard police say he has schizophrenia