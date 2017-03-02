Relationship Expert Weighs In on Romance Between Joe Biden's Son and Other Son's Widow

A relationship expert has commented on the budding romance between Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and the widow of his other son, Beau, saying that overcoming a death in the family can often bring couples together.

Relationship expert Andrea Syrtash told Inside Edition: "It is not unusual that people connect through grief. In this case, both of them were going through a really tough time and found solace and peace in each other and that really deepened their connections."

She added: "If it makes them happy and if the family is supportive, who are we to judge?"

The confirmation came amid tabloid reports alleging that Hallie Biden was having an affair with the 47-year-old Hunter, who is separated from his wife.

Court documents obtained by Inside Edition say Kathleen filed for divorce from Hunter in December and "asked him to leave," alleging that he spent "extravagantly [on] drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations."

His lawyer denies the allegations.

The documents also state that they separated in October 2015, five months after Beau died at age 46. Beau Biden’s tragic death is the reason his dad decided not to run for president.

In a statement about his new relationship, Hunter told Page Six: "Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most. We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way."

As brothers, Beau and Hunter were bonded by tragedy. When they were young boys, they survived the 1972 accident when a truck plowed into their car, killing their mom — Joe Biden's first wife, Neilia Hunter, and baby sister Naomi.

Joe and Jill Biden are said to be supportive of Hallie and Hunter’s relationship, as is her father.

