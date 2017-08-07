Rejuvenate Your Face with Your Own Blood?

If you’re looking to refresh your face, the answer might be your own blood! Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Kian Karimi joins The Doctors with Adrienne, who is hoping to freshen up her eyes and mouth, to a share a brand-new natural alternative to fillers.

Dr. Karimi explains that he will be using platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) from Adrienne’s own blood, which has no additives and nothing artificial. “It forms a clot, just like a filler after about 10 minutes,” he says.

Watch: Dead People’s Fat to Plump Skin?

The plastic surgeon tells The Doctors this procedure is better than a synthetic because it contains a high concentration of platelets, contains fibrin which will form the scaffolding to add volume and will provide a few stem cells to the injection area.

He also shares that using your body’s own products can cut down on adverse reactions. The procedure is recommended to be performed 3 times, 1 month apart and is said to last for up to 1 year. The cost of these types of injections ranges from $500 to 1500, depending on how large of an area is.

Watch: Facial Filler to Achieve a Chin Lift?

Watch the video below to see Adrienne’s results from her PRF injections!