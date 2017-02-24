Reince Priebus rejects Steve Bannon's touch in awkward TV moment

Sorry, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus doesn't want to hold your hand.

In a delightful moment broadcast from a Feb. 23 CPAC event, Bannon reached out for a brief moment of human connection only to have his advances sort of... swatted away? By Chief of Staff Priebus.

It's five seconds long, but people are already latching on to this little incident.

Although new fan fiction is probably already in the works, for politics-slash-romance fans.

Evidence of some past Priebus-approved physical contact has come to light.

We hope whatever's going on, they work it out soon, but if they want to keep giving us incredible gifs like this one... Your call, gentlemen.