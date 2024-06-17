Reimbursements of nearly $120,000 made after Staunton attorney disbarred

The Virginia State Bar Clients’ Protection Fund Board has reimbursed nearly $120,000 to clients who were billed by a former Staunton attorney for shoddy legal work that was sometimes copy and pasted and also contained flawed arguments that were previously rejected by the courts.

Last year, the Virginia State Bar revoked Dale Jensen's license to practice law after suspending it in 2022. He appealed and filed a petition for a stay of execution for the revocation of his license, but the Virginia Supreme Court denied the petition in January, according to the bar.

On Thursday, the bar's protection fund board said it issued reimbursements in unearned fees totaling $119,460 to four of Jensen's clients.

The attorney came under scrutiny after it was revealed that legal work he'd done — motions to vacate previous convictions — consisted of nothing more than losing arguments that were copied and pasted from previous motions from cases of other clients, the bar said in court documents. Jensen, 65, would sometimes reuse arguments that didn't apply to a client's case. Identical typos also appear to show he didn't bother to proofread his copies.

"There are multiple instances where identical typographical errors carried forward from motion to motion, never being spotted, or corrected over the course of several years, strongly suggesting that (Jensen) did not even spend enough time on these motions to proofread the copied text, much less perform novel billable work," the bar said in an earlier court filing.

Jensen and his staff advised incarcerated clients, many of them who were pulling lengthy prison sentences, that the court filings were likely to succeed, convincing inmates or their family members to dole out thousands of dollars in legal fees to argue their initial indictments were supposedly defective.

"We would not suggest filing a motion that did not have a chance of going somewhere," a Jensen staffer told a client, according to the bar. "And we do not want people to waste their money."

The bar said Jensen would advertise his services in the Prison Legal Times. Once he landed a client, he'd advise the inmate to challenge their conviction usually by arguing their 5th Amendment rights had been violated based on "defects and errors" in their original indictments, a theory the bar said Jensen unsuccessfully used in a case rejected by the Chesapeake Circuit Court in 2016.

He would use the unsuccessful arguments over and over again to collect fees from the inmates and their relatives, and did not advise them of a previous Virginia Supreme Court decision in an unrelated case that would have significantly undercut his defective argument, the bar said.

Court records state that once Jenson got a client's interest in seeking post-conviction relief, he would charge a flat fee, usually $3,000, to review the case. After taking the case, Jensen would then ask for thousands more dollars, up to $25,000, to file a motion to vacate, the bar said.

He never told the inmates his legal argument had been previously rejected by the courts. Some of Jensen's clients liquidated their entire savings while others used high-interest bearing credit cards to pay him, according to the bar.

Last year, when it was reported Jensen's license to practice law had been revoked, he told The News Leader he spent "thousands of hours" developing his legal arguments and doing research, and said most attorneys copy and paste previous arguments.

The fund ordered reimbursements of $70,000, $28,000, $11,000 and $10,460 in cases where Jensen was found to have collected unearned fees. The fund's administrator, Vivian Byrd, said no claims involving Jensen were denied, but noted several were deferred to the next board meeting for the protection fund to be held in July.

According to the bar, the Clients’ Protection Fund was created by the Supreme Court of Virginia in the mid-1970s to reimburse people who suffer a quantifiable financial loss because of dishonest conduct by a Virginia attorney whose law license has been suspended or revoked for disciplinary reasons, or who has died and did not properly maintain client funds. The fund is supported by attorneys who pay an annual fee of $5.

