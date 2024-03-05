‘Reimagined luxury’ comes alive in this estate for sale in California. Peek inside

Hidden within the looming southern California palm trees sits a daring mid-century modern house that has been rebuilt from the stubs up and into something that could be considered art.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence is said to be “the most thoughtfully reimagined luxury home offered in Palm Springs today,” the listing on Compass describes. The photos of the interior and exterior of the 3,321-square-foot residence back up the claims, showcasing a stunning indoor-outdoor floor plan.

It’s listed for $4.18 million.

“Originally designed by Howard Lapham and reimagined from the ground up by design-build company TED Construction, this home seamlessly marries the timeless elegance of mid-century design with heightened modern luxury,” the listing says.

Features of the home include:

Massive great room

3,000 square feet of decking

Swimming pool

Attached casita

Tanning shelves

Outdoor kitchen

Soft water filtration

“At its core, 195 S Manzanita embodies the quintessential Palm Springs lifestyle - seamless indoor-outdoor living, organic materials, and understated elegance. This property is more than just a home, it’s an experience you just won’t find anywhere in the Palm Springs area,” listing agent James Gault said of the home in a news release.

The listing is held by Gault and Scott Ehrens.

