Reily Township woman facing charges in husband's shooting death

A woman is accused of fatally shooting her husband at their home in Reily Township.

Pamela Harville, 65, is facing a murder charge, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

On Tuesday, Harville shot her husband several times in the body and head at the couple's home on Millville Oxford Road, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies arrived at the home to find the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said. Officials have yet to release his identity.

Harville was also located by deputies at the home and taken into custody for questioning.

She was booked early Wednesday morning into the Butler County Jail where she's currently awaiting trial.

