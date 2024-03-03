Rehobeth Elementary Beta Club excels in State Competition

REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — Students at one Houston County elementary school are bringing some hardware back to their school after a successful trip to the Alabama Junior Beta State Competition.

The Rehobeth Elementary Beta Club, which is currently made up of 93 fourth through sixth-grade students, is bringing 30 awards back to Houston County after their state competition.

They brought home five first-place awards, seven second-place awards, eight fourth-place awards, four fourth-place awards, three fifth-place awards, and three Premier Performer-Golden Ticket Awards.

The full list can be found below:

1st Place

Elementary Book Battle Team

Elementary Onsite Art-Painting (Kole Gordon)

Elementary Technology (Kaeden Murkerson)

Elementary Scrapbook

Elementary Digital Portfolio

2nd Place

Elementary Quiz Bowl Team

Elementary Musicology Team

Elementary Performing Arts-Small Group Team

Elementary Digital Art (Lily Barnes)

Elementary Poetry (Harper Bergeron)

Elementary Apparel Design

Junior Recyclable Art (Palmer Rachel)

3rd Place

Elementary Songfest Team

Junior Performing Arts-Large Group Team

Junior Book Battle Team

Elementary Performing Arts-Dancer (Addelyn Minotti)

Elementary Science-4th grade (Keegan Exum)

Elementary Spanish-4th grade (Kole Gordon)

Junior Creative Writing (Browning Collier)

Junior Sculpture (Timothy McLean)

4th Place

Elementary Marketing & Communications Team

Elementary Math-4th grade (Sadie Anderson)

Elementary Service Learning Showcase

Elementary Social Studies-4th grade (Hardy Maddox)

5th Place

Junior Songfest Team

Junior Technology Team

Elementary Language Arts-5th grade (Dallin McNary)

Premier Performer-Golden Ticket Awards

Addelyn Minotti

Maggie Wells

Sophia Robison

At Rehobeth Elementary School we are proud of the success of our Beta Club and excited to take part in the wonderful opportunities that the National Beta organization provides for our students. Holly Seales, Rehobeth Elementary Teacher and one of the Beta Club sponsors

National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various academic, performing arts, and STEM-based, competitions. These victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level.

The National Convention will be held at the Savannah International Convention Center in Savannah, GA during the Summer of 2024.

