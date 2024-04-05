Regulatory boards reject delaying state's electric car rule

Apr. 5—Two environmental boards rejected a push by automobile dealers to put off implementing the state's electric car rule while they appeal the new regulations.

The Environmental Improvement Board voted 4-1 and the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board voted unanimously Friday to reject the dealers' request to stay the Advanced Clean Cars and Trucks rule until an appeals court makes a decision on the dealers' challenge.

The rule calls for 43% of new cars and light-duty trucks delivered to New Mexico to be electric models by 2026 and 82% by 2032. At the same time, 15% to 20% of new, heavier-duty commercial trucks delivered to the state must be electric by 2026, and 40% to 70% must be zero emissions by 2034, depending on their class.

Many car dealers in New Mexico oppose the rule, saying it would boost EV supply far beyond consumer demand. The New Mexico Automotive Dealers Association and an Albuquerque car dealership have filed a notice with the state Court of Appeals that they plan to challenge the rule.

Conservationists and EV advocates hailed the boards' decision, saying if the stay had been approved, the often slow appeals process could have led to the rule being on hold for years.

It might take a year or two before the car dealers present their case in a hearing, and then the court might not rule on it for three to four years, said Deborah Kapiloff, transportation electrification policy adviser for Western Resource Advocates.

"But really there is no timeline on when the Court of Appeals is required to hand down a decision," Kapiloff said.

The two boards adopted the electric car rule in November. The rule is similar to a rule California has enacted to get more EVs on the road — another point of contention by local car dealers who argue New Mexico is a poorer and less populous state that can't realistically match California's EV transition.

Attorney Pete Domenici Jr., who represents auto dealerships, couldn't be reached for comment Friday. In a March hearing, he told the boards the industry group wants "to give the appeal time to be determined before the parties affected by the rule suffer irreparable harm."

To justify a stay, the dealers had to show they were likely to win their appeal, that they would be irreparably harmed if the stay wasn't granted, that a stay would not substantially harm others and that it would be in the public's best interest.

Most of the boards' members didn't think all those standards were met.

EV advocates argue supplying more zero-emission vehicles is vital to combat climate change and make the air more breathable.

Gasoline cars emit a mixture of pollutants such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and particulates, as well as nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds that combine in sunlight to form ground-level ozone.

To bolster EV sales, the governor approved a tax credit that would give buyers a $3,000 break on a new vehicle and $2,000 on a used one. The credit will phase out after 2029.

EVs offer long-term savings, supporters say, because they require less maintenance and repairs, and electricity is cheaper than gasoline.

But during a November hearing, auto dealers made dire predictions to the boards of how the rule will hurt their businesses and further reduce rural residents' already slim choices for cars. If customers can't get the internal-combustion cars they want, they buy gasoline cars in other states, the dealers said.

However, conservation groups insist demand for EVs outstrips supply, and that the prices will come down as more are made available.

Camilla Feibelman, director of the Sierra Club's Rio Grande Club, praised the state board for not suspending the rule.

"The dealers still aren't doing what their customers want," Feibelman said in a statement. "Thankfully, the Environmental Improvement Board did."