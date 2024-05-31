Registration open for this year’s Florida’s Python Challenge

Registration for the 2024 Python Challenge opened Thursday, allowing people from around the world to compete for a shot at a portion of more than $25,000 in cash prizes.

The reptile wranglers, both novice and pro, will converge in the Everglades from Aug. 9 to Aug. 18. The winner categories include catching the longest snake and catching the highest number of snakes.

To qualify as a contestant online training is required. This entails reviewing materials about the challenge rules and passing a quiz, which can be retaken.

Last year, 1,050 people registered and caught 209 pythons.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said in a statement that the challenge allows the public “to get involved in protecting our native wildlife while competing to win thousands of dollars for their efforts removing Burmese pythons from our iconic Florida Everglades ecosystem, a place like nowhere else on Earth.”

