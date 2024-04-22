Registration open for Bernalillo County virtual job fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is hosting a virtual job fair. It’s happening April 24 in the afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The community can explore job opportunities and speak with hiring managers through text, chat, and video-chat. Officials are looking for help with Human Resources, Youth Services Center, Community Services, and Behavioral Health.

They’re asking job-seekers to register online. If you want to apply ahead of time, click here.

