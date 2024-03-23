Registration for free AEDs opens March 24 for Palm Beach residents

Palm Beach firefighter Tyler Slusher in a training session with a demo model of an AED unit very similar to the model that residents whose applications are accepted will get.

The Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation's Safeguard Palm Beach division has announced details of a joint program with the town's Fire-Rescue Department to deliver automated external defibrillators to residents.

Registration opens March 24 for those who are interested in getting an AED.

Residents in the 33480 ZIP code are eligible to receive a complimentary AED unit, typically valued at $1,000, the foundation said. To participate in the program, residents must register at SafeguardPalmBeach.com/AED and apply for an AED unit. It will take about 48 hours for the applicant to be contacted, a foundation spokesperson said.

The number of units is limited.

The Town Council this month approved a resolution that will allow Fire Rescue to purchase and distribute 130 AEDs that will be paid for through a $150,000 donation from the foundation. Fire Rescue Chief Sean Baker told the council 100 AEDs would be reserved for private residences with the remaining 30 going to condominiums.

This collaboration, which aims to increase the number of registered AEDs throughout the town from 200 to 500 devices over the next three years, holds a profound purpose: to reduce fatalities caused by sudden cardiac arrest, the foundation said in a release.

“We believe that safeguarding our community means helping to ensure the health and overall well-being of every Palm Beach resident. By partnering with Palm Beach Fire Rescue in this new AED program, we are taking proactive steps to help protect another aspect of community life. The life-saving potential of making these units available cannot be overstated, and we are proud to support this initiative,” said John F. Scarpa, chairman and co-founder of the foundation.

Key to distribution, Baker told the Town Council, will be the registration of AEDs with both the town's Fire Rescue and emergency dispatchers.

"If a call for 911 comes out, our dispatchers knows that there is an AED ... and we guide people through the process," he said.

Fire Rescue will lead a training session for those living or working at homes that receive an AED, but the training will not be limited to AEDs.

"When we come out to your house if there are grandkids, or if there are other concerns, fire safety inspections, fall assessment, you know, looking at people's home for trip hazards," Baker said. "We're doing all that when we come out, so it is really a full-service thing."

Town Manager Kirk Blouin said any resident who already owns an AED can reach out to Fire Rescue to have it registered with the town and receive training.

“We believe that safeguarding our community encompasses ensuring the health and well-being of every Palm Beach resident. By partnering with PB Fire Rescue in this new AED program, we are taking proactive steps to help safeguard another aspect of community life for the overall welfare of every individual in Palm Beach,” Tim Moran, president and co-founder of the foundation, said in a prepared statement.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue will provide support for battery and pad replacement, ensuring that AEDs remain fully functional at all times, the foundation said in its release.

For more information, contact Rebecca Torres at 561-820-8118 or rebecca@pbpf.us.

Staff writer Diego Diaz Lasa contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Registration for free AEDs opens March 24 for Palm Beach residents