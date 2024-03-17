Registered sexual predator arrested for rape in Putnam County

Kendrick Marclain, a 31-year-old sexual predator from Pomona Park, was arrested and charged with sexual assault on a person 18 years or older.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Marclain, who was released from prison on Dec. 31, 2023, following a prison term for sexually assaulting a child under 12, was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a victim in Pomona Park on Feb. 3.

Authorities revealed that Marclain registered with the sheriff’s office as a sexual predator on Jan. 8, with notification made through social media on Jan. 9.

According to reports, the victim, who was intoxicated, was followed by an unknown man while walking alone. The assault occurred near a Dollar General store, where the victim was allegedly grabbed by the neck and raped. The victim managed to escape when her father arrived in the area.

Through video surveillance and forensic evidence, authorities identified Marclain as the suspect. He is currently being held without bond at the Putnam County Jail.

“This is a person who was given multiple opportunities to rehabilitate and he chooses not to,” said Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach. “Clearly, this is someone who cannot function in society.”

DeLoach emphasized the need to protect the community from individuals like Marclain, stating, “There is no reason this person should ever be set free again to prey on others.”

The Sheriff urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.