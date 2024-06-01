Registered sex offender arrested after suspicious activity call

(KRON) – A registered sex offender was arrested after a resident reported suspicious activity, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Fremont PD was alerted to a man trespassing on the train tracks near Sullivan Underpass and Mission Boulevard at 6:50 a.m. on May 12.

Responding officers identified the subject as 41-year-old Fremont resident Brandon Jacques after making contact with him. According to police, Jacques also goes by the name Brandon Cramer.

While officers were making contact with the subject, Fremont PD dispatch informed them Jacques was a registered sex offender with outstanding warrants.

Jacques was arrested and booked at Santa Rita Jail for four felony warrants. Three of his warrants were for failing to register as a sex offender and the other was a parole violation.

According to Fremont PD, Jacques had felony convictions for sodomy of a drugged victim, failure to register as a sex offender and parole violation. He also has misdemeanor convictions of assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a peace officer, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm, battery and resisting/delaying a peace officer.

Fremont PD reminds residents if they “see something, say something.” Residents are asked to report suspicious activities by calling (510) 790-6800, option 3.

