The United Way of Anderson, Campbell, Morgan and Scott counties has a new executive director, Ada Hernandez-Bell. The board announced her appointment in a news release this week.

Ada Hernandez-Bell

Hernandez-Bell brings two decades of experience in nonprofit program administration, strategic leadership, and fund development, with a proven track record in fostering community engagement and driving impactful initiatives, the release said.

Previous organizations for which she has worked include Catholic Charities of East Tennessee and CASA of East Tennessee, according to her LinkedIn profile. She holds a Certificate in Fundraising Management from Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

"I am deeply honored to join United Way as executive director in Anderson, Campbell, Morgan and Scottcounties," Hernandez-Bell stated in the release. "United Way has a long-standing legacy of making a tangible difference in the lives of people across our communities. I am excited to work alongside the talented team and dedicated partners to further advance our mission and create lasting positive change."

She officially assumed her role April 2.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Regional United Way has new executive director