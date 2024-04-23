Regional school district wants public input on vocational training programs

If you live in Cheboygan, Otsego or Presque Isle counties you may have received a postcard in the mail requesting your participation in a survey on jobs, schools and vocational training.

The survey is from the Cheboygan Otsego Presque Isle Educational Service District or COP ESD. The district, in partnership with employers, agencies and educators, is working to identify ways to expand vocational learning opportunities across the three counties, ESD superintendent Jamie Huber said.

The district is asking stakeholders — residents, students and employers — to assess educational opportunities and community support for expanding career and technical education learning opportunities across the region.

Businesses in Northern Michigan and the state need skilled workers in sectors like construction, robotics and welding. According to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, skilled trade positions will account for about 47,000 annual job openings through 2028.

Huber said for the last three years, his district has been providing summer camps for middle school students to learn about bridge building, CNC machining, electricity, health and public safety. On the high school level, there are academies in the building and construction trades and welding.

Similar to sports camps for youths, the middle and high school summer camps are designed to expose young people to the jobs that are in demand now.

"Kids go to sports camps all the time so why not create career camps so they can get a hands-on learning experience," Huber said. "Everyone in a camp gets to meet workers in a particular field. They go on a field trip to talk to those who are doing the jobs," Huber said.

One example includes students going to Presque Isle Electric and Gas (PIE&G) to talk to electric lineman.

"The Middle School Electricity camp took a field trip to PIE&G which had two of their linemen give a presentation to the students on how the wiring works on a pole in the event of a power outage," said Huber.

From three camps in 2021, there will be 14 different camps this summer. More information on the camps can be found on the COP ESD website.

Huber said employers are eager to get the students involved. "We got connected with the building trades union that covers this region. They didn't have a facility for the academy. One of our partners is Moran Iron Works (in Onaway). They worked with Crossroads Industries and agreed to do a camp there. Now we have a multi-week construction trades academy happening with 11 different unions. The high school students (in that academy) will get paid through Michigan Works and a grant," he said.

Area residents can participate in the survey online at research.net/r/COPESDCTE or through the postcard. The online survey will be accessible 24 hours a day through April 29.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Regional school district wants public input on vocational training programs