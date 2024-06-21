Regional plan gathering input on road safety

ELKHART — A regional plan to reduce traffic deaths is seeking public input this summer.

The Michiana Area Council of Governments is sponsoring a regional safety action plan called Move Safe Michiana, with the goal of seeing fewer traffic fatalities especially among pedestrians. The plan will include recommendations for safety improvements that could be made to roads in Elkhart, St. Joseph, Kosciusko and Marshall counties.

The project is funded by a Federal Highway Administration grant with an eye toward reducing roadway deaths to zero. There were between 67 and 85 deaths every year in the MACOG region between 2019 and 2023, out of more than 1,000 accidents annually in which someone suffered an injury, according to Catherine Girves with consulting firm Toole Design, which is conducting the study.

“The federal government has provided funding for a variety of projects across the United States. It’s currently touching about 70 percent of the United States right now through these projects,” she said at the June MACOG Policy Board meeting. “In addition to funding planning projects, they’re also funding implementation of safety projects.”

A map and survey to gather input on driving, biking and walking conditions is online at movesafemichiana.carrd.co through Aug. 8. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

Visitors can mark on a map of the four counties locations that they feel need improvement along with a comment explaining why. There are options to mark concerns such as unsafe driver behavior or places where crossing, sidewalk or lighting improvements are needed, and other viewers can indicate if they agree or disagree with a marked location.

The short survey asks people about the ways they travel, what conditions or behaviors make them feel unsafe, such as aggressive or distracted driving, and how they might travel if they felt safer.

A series of public engagement meetings will also be planned in the next few weeks, including pop-up sessions. Girves said they hope to get feedback from people who might not be included in the process otherwise.

“We’re doing a series of pop-up engagements particularly in areas where there are populations of folks who would be less likely to interact with the map, and populations of folks who have historically been not part of these sort of planning processes, to get a real understanding of what’s going to work well in your communities,” she said.

Girves said they’ll start crafting recommendations in August, based on their research into crash data and information they gather from the public as well as a planning task force and other stakeholders in the region. The team is currently reviewing where crashes are happening based on reports and looking at where they might happen based on road design, and the final plan will be ready by December.

“We are about to present to the MACOG team a policy review which looks at not just transportation policies and funding policies for transportation safety, but also other policies in the region that can influence transportation safety in the region,” she said. “We will also be delivering a guidebook to the region to help you think through how to put together demonstration projects, if there are things that sound particularly interesting to you but you need to try them first and see how they work on your road with low-cost materials that are easy to remove.”

Girves gave several examples of safety improvements in other areas that were funded by millions of dollars through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, such as high-visibility crosswalks and improved lighting and signage. She said Detroit was awarded almost $25 million to improve safety and bus stop accessibility at 56 crash-prone intersections served by public transportation.

Awards also include $9.9 million that the city of El Paso, Texas, received to transform a busy road corridor and launch a Safe Routes to School program, $8.4 million for Webster County, Iowa, to improve more than 30 miles of rural roads that were identified as high-risk and $8.9 million for the Reno, Nevada, metro area to make multiple street improvements such as adding bicycle lanes and implementing a “road diet.”

Girves explained that a road diet is a way to address street designs that promote speeding.

“That’s when you realize you’ve got too much capacity on your road and you don’t need the number of general travel lanes that you have. Maybe removing some travel lanes and allocating that space perhaps to increased sidewalk facilities or bike lanes, or just pretty buffers in the downtown area,” she said. “One of the things that really leads to fatalities and serious injuries is high speeds, and one of the things that leads to speeds is roads that have lanes that are too wide or there are too many lanes.”

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said the city has implemented road diets in several locations, including the River District. He said he was hesitant about the changes at first but gained a new appreciation after using them as a pedestrian.

“I was a little concerned, obviously I got a lot of calls,” he said. “But just recently, I had the opportunity to walk across the street that we put a diet on, and it was so easy to cross it. I thought, now I have a full understanding as to why. It was difficult to cross that street prior to the diet without really being careful, without seeing traffic going both ways. But it is ethical when it comes to walkability, and utilizing the roads will be different, much different than you used it in the past.”