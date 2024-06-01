Regional government seeks input on expanding the Portland-area’s footprint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Metro is assessing whether there is enough land in the greater Portland urban area for 20 years of growth, and the city of Sherwood has a proposal to expand the urban growth boundary.

An opportunity for the public to comment on Metro’s assessment and Sherwood’s expansion proposal will open from June 28 to July 28. Members of the public will be able to provide feedback on the draft urban growth report and the Sherwood proposal to expand the urban growth boundary into urban reserves adjacent to the city.

Comments can be shared with Metro online, by mail, email, phone or in person or online at public hearings. An online survey and more information about the other ways to provide comments will be available at the 2024 Urban Growth Management Decision project webpage.

Metro is an independent, regional government serving the urban areas of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.

One of its missions is to maintain the urban growth boundary around the metro area; the boundary beyond which urban services such as water and sewers are not allowed. Under Oregon law, a line is drawn on planning maps around each metropolitan area to protect farms and forests from development and sprawl.

