Region readies for approaching heat wave

Jun. 15—bluefield — Sweltering summertime temperatures pushing the 90 degree mark are expected to greet much of West Virginia and Southwest Virginia this coming week.

The National Weather Service offices in Charleston and Blacksburg, Va. have issued hazardous weather outlooks for much of West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. A heat wave described as prolonged and potentially dangerous has been forecasted for McDowell County and Buchanan County, Va. In McDowell County, temperatures as high as 94 degrees have been forecasted for Juneteenth on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Bluefield Union Mission had a supply of fans Friday for the people who need them, but the mission is happy to accept more used fans, said Executive Director Craig Hammond.

"I noticed that the supply of fans has dwindled, but not only have we given some away, we've actually received some," he said. "I suspect the supply will go quickly. I was looking at the forecast and it doesn't look like any break for at least a week."

Meteorologist Robert Beasley with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg Va. said that the Bluefield area would likely have temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Lewisburg and Beckley would be within this temperature range, too, due to their high elevations.

"Anything over 85 in Bluefield is extremely unusual," he said.

Due to their lower elevation, McDowell County and Buchanan County, Va. will be warmer and could get temperatures in the low 90s, Beasley said. Higher elevations could keep the temperatures lower in Tazewell County, Va.

The forecast in Blacksburg, Va. showed that a possible high of 88 degrees has been predicted for the Bluefield area for this coming Monday and 90 degrees for Tuesday. This enters the 90-degree mark which could trigger servings of free lemonade in Bluefield and Bluefield, Va.

Since 1939, free lemonade has been served to the public every time Bluefield's official temperature reaches 90 or higher. This temperature is recorded at the Mercer County Airport.

The late Bluefield Chamber of Commerce manager Eddie Steele invented the free lemonade promotion to capitalize on usually mild summers which led to Bluefield being known as "Nature's Air-Conditioned City." The first free lemonade was served in 1941.

The last time free lemonade was served in the Bluefields was back in September 2019, according to previous stories in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said the chamber was watching the forecasts. Because of the demolition project underway in downtown Bluefield, new locations for serving lemonade will be announced if the temperatures reach 90 degrees. The chamber would have to prepare for the distributions.

For example, if 90 degrees is reached Monday, free lemonade could be served the following Friday if possible, he said.

"Hopefully we won't get to 90 so we can enjoy Nature's Air-Conditioned City," Disibbio said.

