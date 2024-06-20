Regents Exams could be a thing of the past for students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer break is almost here for schools across western New York. For some high school students, that means finishing the year by taking the Regents Exam.

The Regents Exam has been used for many years to measure high school students’ learning standards before applying to colleges, but it could soon be a thing of the past.

Last week, a group created by the New York State Department of Education, called the Blue Ribbon Commission, announced new recommendations for students’ graduation requirements.

Among these, the Regents Exams, while still available, will no longer be mandatory for graduation.

“How do we achieve equitable distribution of opportunity and outcome while also maintaining a high level of excellence?” Associate Professor of Educational Leadership and Policy at UB, Nathan Daun-Barnett, said. “Trying to figure out how to do both of those equally well for our kids has been a challenge.”

High school students across the state have been taking the Regents Exams for generations, with the first exam administered in 1866.

It’s a test Lockport schools Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said has been out of touch with students’ needs, saying that some students struggle on a “typical paper and pen type of test.”

Other recommendations include class credits being based on proficiency in the material, not the number of hours of instruction.

“Having students being able to demonstrate and improve their learning and to show what they’ve learned is certainly, I think, a much better way to articulate whether they’ve mastered the subject or not,” Niagara Falls Superintendent Mark Laurrie added.

Right now, there are three types of diplomas high school graduates can receive, based on their performance on the Regents. The Blue Ribbon Commission wants to reduce that to one, with the option to add seals for civic readiness and ethics, STEM and personal finance.

“Students being able to have credits for approved learning and service-based experiences, again, I think that is also a plus,” Calvin continued.

“The work also is going to be in what is the credential certificate endorsement value added to that diploma that sets those students who are good test takers, who are excelling or who are going to hire a part,” Laurrie added.

New York is one of nine states that still require graduation exams. Experts told News 4 if that changes, so will the way colleges look at potential students.

“We will have to adapt to whatever the alternative assessments are,” Daun-Barnett said. “I think if it’s the regents and several other assessments, then AP and dual enrollment is going to be of more value.”

Daun-Barnett also said that in order to adopt those recommendations, the funds to do so will come from taxpayers.

“They will require more resources,” he said. “Doing more holistic, you know, proficiency assessments will require smaller classrooms, it will require more advanced training for teachers, and that will cost money,” he said.

Next month, the New York State Department of Education will hold a series of public forums to talk about the plan in-depth.

In November, a final decision will have to be approved to change the state requirements. For now, existing requirements will remain.

Latest Local News

Dillon Morello is a reporter from Pittsburgh who has been part of the News 4 team since September of 2023. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.