Regents approve University of Iowa's $74M maternity expansion to meet growing delivery needs

The Iowa Board of Regents unanimously approved the University of Iowa Healthcare's $74 million, 30,000-square-foot maternity unit expansion project at its meeting Thursday.

The significant upgrade is expected to begin at the tail end of this year.

Why the expansion is needed

The seventh-floor project at John Pappajohn Pavilion addresses the increasing need for inpatient beds, specifically for postpartum care. The hospital will add 23 beds, increasing the maternity ward's offerings from 38 to 61.

The University has seen a 40% increase in infant deliveries in the last few years, having delivered 3,300 babies in the last fiscal year. The hospital is delivering, on average, nearly 1,000 more babies than they did five years ago.

"The increase is noted on both the volume and the postpartum needs for patients, so a very important project for (The University of Iowa) Hospitals and Clinics," said Rod Lehnertz, senior vice president for Finance and Operations at the University of Iowa.

The expansion also includes updates to the maternity unit's current water and electrical infrastructure. John Pappajohn Pavilion, built in 1991 as one of four pavilions at the main University of Iowa Healthcare Hospital, needs to be modernized. The chilled water and electrical will be updated throughout the building.

How much will the project cost?

Construction is set to start in the fall of 2024 and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2026. The expansion will cost $74 million and will be funded through Hospital Revenue Bonds and University Hospitals Building Usage Funds.

The University of Iowa considered adding a floor to the building, but the proposal was rejected due to cost.

The seventh-floor expansion is necessary because no other suitable locations within the facility were identified. The new ward will also keep mothers close to their babies.

