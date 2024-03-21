Is refusing to euthanize your sick pet a crime? The state's highest court will decide

BOSTON − The state's highest court will decide whether allowing a terminally ill pet to continue to suffer is animal abuse after a Weymouth woman brought her sick dog home instead of following a veterinarian's recommendation to have it euthanized.

MaryAnn Russo could face a prison term of up to seven years for insisting that her 14-year-old dog, Tipper, be allowed to die at home rather than be euthanized, even though a veterinarian said he was in pain.

The state Supreme Judicial Court will whether Russo's decision violates the state's animal abuse laws.

According to court documents, Russo brought Tipper, who had a large mass on his side, to VCA South Shore Animal Hospital in Weymouth on Dec. 25, 2020. She declined surgery and brought the dog home.

On Jan. 13, 2021, she returned to the hospital and "the dog was unable to stand or walk, had bedsores, anemia, labored breathing, and an open necrotic wound where his skin was sloughing off," according to court documents.

The veterinarian determined that Tipper was not stable enough for surgery and his pain could not be controlled, and therefore recommended euthanasia.

Prosecutors said Russo told the veterinarian she would take the dog home and have a differentveterinarian euthanize him, but the veterinarian did not believe her.

Animal Rescue League of Boston notified

Concerned because the dog was in pain and not breathing well, the veterinarian reported suspected animal cruelty to the law enforcement department of the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

An investigator went to the home three weeks later and said the dog "had stiff legs, no apparent signs of breathing, and appeared to be dead" until it was inspected more closely.

The investigator obtained a warrant, had the dog euthanized and filed a complaint charging Russo with cruelty to an animal.

Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Tracey Cusick argued that Russo "knowingly and willfully permitted her dog to be subjected to unnecessary suffering by failing to treat his painful conditions."

Cusick argued that Russo didn't commit animal abuse by refusing to euthanize Tipper, but by allowing his pain to continue.

Prosecutor's argument rejected by two courts

A lower court and an appeals court both threw out the criminal complaint, but the Supreme Judicial Court will decide if the case will go to trial.

The justices must decide whether Russo willfully subjected her dog to unnecessary suffering by not having him put down.

Jason Bolio, an attorney for Russo, argued that a sick and dying animal isn't proof of a crime or abuse.

"The (Animal Rescue League) had no right to seize Tipper. He was not evidence of any crime. He was an elderly dog who was dying naturally in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family," Bolio wrote in a court document. "A veterinarian wanted to end his life and his family wanted to keep trying. There is no criminal intent here."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Court to decide if Weymouth woman abused dog by declining euthanasia