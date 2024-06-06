Refuge House sees mounting cases of domestic violence, needs support

The video is sickening. I’ve seen it numerous times and each time I hope that this time it will end differently. But it doesn’t. Singer Cassie Ventura - barefoot and with just what she could grab on the way out the door - desperately stabs at the elevator’s down button. Seconds later, Ventura’s boyfriend, rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, furiously charges down the hotel hallway wrapped only in a towel.

Ms. Ventura knew that if the elevator did not open in seconds, Combs would block her escape attempt, and she would be dragged back into the hell she was desperately fleeing. Unfortunately, Combs caught up with her, and the video depicts him violently throwing her to the floor, kicking her numerous times, and dragging her back down the hallway to their shared room.

At Refuge House, we know all too well about these nightmares. Hotline staff routinely answer “active” domestic or sexual assault calls where the caller is in the throes of a violent attack. Staff must quickly determine how to keep the caller safe, help the caller protect any children involved, and facilitate a law enforcement response. Staff can only ask questions that call for a yes or no answer, to avoid the abuser realizing what is going on and taking the phone away.

Other women calling believe a violent attack is imminent and are trying to find a safe place to hide or escape. In those situations, staff members must conduct a “lethality assessment” to determine the likelihood of imminent serious injury or death. They then work with the woman to create a safety plan. Refuge House staff will tell you that these are the most difficult calls, because with the emergency shelter operating at capacity, there is often nowhere for these women to go.

Just this year, Tallahassee has seen multiple domestic-related homicides. The most dangerous time for these victims is the moment they decide to leave their abuser. The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that 75% of woman killed by their partners are killed after their relationship ends or as it is ending.

Our overriding mission at Refuge House is to provide a safe, welcoming environment for victims of domestic violence to escape. Making the dangerous decision to escape abuse - often with children - is difficult enough. But without a safe place to flee that decision becomes hopeless.

For a variety of reasons (increased population, pandemic issues, economic stress) domestic violence in our community is increasing at alarming levels. We are running out of room to react, and we predict the problem will only get worse. Currently, Refuge House estimates that it turns away an average of 100 women and children fleeing domestic violence each month because the shelter is at capacity.

As a community, we should not allow this to stand. In our area, Refuge House provides housing, emergency shelter, counseling, courthouse injunction assistance, 24/7 crisis hotlines, and 24/7 hospital outreach and forensic nursing for victims of sexual assault. We currently serve approximately 6,000 victims annually. We have plans to expand the emergency shelter in Leon County, but we cannot do that without the help of the community.

Here are some things you can do: invite Refuge House staff to speak at your church group or civic organization to help raise awareness about the issues facing domestic violence survivors in our community. Host a tea, luncheon, or happy hour to raise funds to support the efforts of the agency.

For all the women fleeing domestic violence in the Capital region, please help Refuge House give them somewhere to escape. To access our 24-hour Hotline serving Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, and Wakulla counties, please call 850-681-2111.

Liz Desloge Ellis

Elizabeth Desloge Ellis is an Attorney at Stearns Weaver Miller and serves as Chair of the Refuge House Board of Directors. She can be reached at lellis@stearnsweaver.com.

