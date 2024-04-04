Reform UK drops candidates over alleged racist comments

Both men were removed as Reform candidates on Wednesday [Reuters]

Reform UK has dropped two parliamentary candidates after accusations they made racist comments on social media.

The charity Hope Not Hate claims it found tweets by Jonathan Kay and Mick Greenhough making derogatory comments about Muslims and black people.

Hope Not Hate, which speaks out against what it sees as anti-democratic forces, said the pair were "wildly unsuitable for public office".

Both men were removed as Reform candidates on Wednesday.

Mr Kay, who was standing for election in South Ribble, was said to have tweeted derogatory remarks in 2019 and 2024 about Muslims and Africans.

Mr Greenhough, who was the Reform candidate in Orpington, was also accused of tweeting about Muslims in a derogatory manner in 2023, and in 2019 of making disparaging comments about Ashkenazi Jews.

A spokesman for the party said: "Reform has removed our candidates for Orpington and South Ribble.

"We want to make it crystal clear that while we defend our candidates' right to freedom of speech vigorously, we act fast when we find that individuals' statements fall beneath our standards.

"Labour and Conservatives also have candidates that make statements that fall below acceptable standards, but we move faster than others in acting decisively."

