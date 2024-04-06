Reentry fair returns to Henderson

Apr. 5—HENDERSON — Though set on an uncharacteristically cold and windy April day, the annual Reentry Resource Fair on Friday drew a couple dozen attendees.

It's annual to the organizers, not annual to Henderson — NCWorks puts it on every year in one county within the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments' coverage area each year.

For many, reentry into society isn't easy. Few employers are willing to hire an ex-convict — but they need jobs to survive, as does everyone. If they can't get hired, they find it harder to survive, and may turn again to crime.

Imagine all the financial surprises that spring up in a year. Now, imagine having to contend with them while not being able to find a job.

Reentry can be a real Catch-22. And, of course, closing that door to ex-convicts limits the potential pool of employees for businesses.

Not all businesses, though. Sunrock, one of the attending service providers, is a true-blue equal opportunity employer. It hires ex-convicts, save for those on the sex offender registry — the company can't guarantee they won't have projects near schools.

For those with more immediate needs, Gang Free Inc. was out to help those applying for emergency housing vouchers, which are transferrable to other counties and even states, explained founder Melissa Elliott. Applicants are responsible for finding landlords willing to take those vouchers, however.

Speaking later as Henderson's mayor, Elliott read out a proclamation designating April as Second Chance Month.

The Mary Emma Evans Foundation was present as well. Their services aren't oriented towards those reentering society, per say — they do translate, however. They offer clothing and food to those in need, a trio of words that ex-convicts will often relate to.

Most of the resource providers present could say the same.

Vaya Health offers a small pot of funding for those uninsured or underinsured — the latter meaning those whose plans don't cover mental health.

Youthbuild, through Franklin-Vance-Warren Opportunity, helps those aged 16-24 pursue their GEDs or jobs. Some of their students pursuing nursing education were taking tests that day. Their approach is more hands-on, explained Heddie Somerville, Youthbuild director.

Vance Field Organizer Zainab Baloch represented Down Home North Carolina, a political and community advocacy group that recently formed a chapter in the county. She herself received a "second chance" through the organization.

Another attending organization was Vance-Granville Community College, a workforce developer, said Small Business Center Director Carolyn Perry. The college helps people including ex-convicts find jobs and if they can't, the SBC helps them create their own.

The Henderson Police Department, Department of Social Services, Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Family Resource Center, First Horizon Bank and Huff Consulting.

The organizers chose a good location — it's central and outdoors. Doors themselves might be barriers to some, said Sharon Thomas, reentry program manager for the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments. The fair also allows those providers to network amongst themselves.

She and Desiree Brooks, business services manager, are often seen together. Brooks' job is to get employers to "buy in" to hiring ex-convicts.

Thomas said she was pleased with the turnout. She had heard a few attendees express surprise when learning about the availability of some of the resources they found. If anything illustrates the need, it's that.

City Councilwoman Geraldine Champion was present alongside the mayor. She commended NCWorks for the "wonderful" event which sought to give the community ways around limitations on their criminal records.

Given Henderson's high rate of recidivism, the event is all the more important, said Mayor Elliott.