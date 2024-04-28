Reedsville seniors Adler Strenn and Samantha Stahl are this week's Stellar Students

The Herald Times Reporter is continuing its tradition of highlighting Manitowoc County’s exceptional high school students in its Stellar Students series. This series features high school students selected and submitted by their schools.

Stellar Students this week are Reedsville High School seniors Adler Strenn and Samantha Stahl. Here is more about them and what makes them stellar.

An outgoing personality and natural leadership are what make Adler Strenn stellar.

Adler Strenn

Name: Adler Strenn

Parents: Matthew and Kristi Strenn

School: Reedsville High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.6

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? I have been a part of the football, wrestling and golf teams throughout high school.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? In my junior year, I had to give a 10-minute presentation on any topic I wanted, while still being approved by the teacher. I chose to do creation and evolution and a dive into what they really are and how they’re different. My presentation ended up going about 15 minutes while still cutting some details out. Despite the length, my classmates said it seemed like the shortest presentation because of its engaging nature.

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? I don’t think it was any one class that had influence, but more so my involvement in the youth group I had been attending at the time. As far as school’s impact on my career choice, I learned my heart for people and really just interacting with them on a genuine level. I would also give credit to the sports I was involved in as they encouraged my natural draw toward leadership and improvement.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? I would tell them to not make excuses, but to take opportunities head on with confidence. Don’t work your high school away, because tomorrow is an empty promise, so enjoy your time with your friends. Don’t be afraid to do something different, walk the unbeaten path, maybe even lead a new movement.

What are your plans after high school? I will continue working at the church I am currently employed at and do online college. I plan to work toward becoming a youth pastor.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? I would like to be wherever God takes me. It seems a little clueless, I am sure, but that is really how I feel. I have things that sound nice to me, but God will provide overall else.

Teacher recommendation: “What makes Adler stellar is his outgoing personality and natural leadership. He is always in a great mood and doing his part to better those around him. Adler was one of my senior football captains, as well as a varsity golfer for me the past years. He has been able to balance the student athlete and work life with his academics. Adler is a great leader in our school district, not only in the school, but in sports, the weight room and the rest of the community. He strives to be his best, as well as bring out the best in everyone around him. I couldn’t be more proud of who he has become in the past few years we have known one another. I hope to continue my mentorship and our friendship after his graduation. Adler truly defines: STELLAR.” — Sam Schafer, P.E. teacher, head football coach

Samantha Stahl’s ‘positive attitude and zest for life is contagious.’

Samantha Stahl

Name: Samantha Stahl

Parents: Gary and Julie Stahl

School: Reedsville High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.7

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? I have been involved in taekwondo, track, youth orchestra, cross country, and National Honor Society during my high school career.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? I am particularly proud of how I handle my work-school balance. I work seven days a week and that can take quite a toll on me, but yet I persist. I still have a high GPA and excel in my classes while having a constantly full schedule.

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? At the beginning of my high school career, I had the thought in my mind that I would want to be a teacher (specifically for elementary children). I decided to get a job at the Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County through the Youth Apprenticeship program at my school. I instantly loved it. I love the connections I have with the kids and being able to make an impact in their lives.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? My biggest advice for freshmen would be to get involved. High school moves fast, and if you don’t get involved with clubs, sports and extracurricular activities early on, it gets harder and harder to join. My biggest regret is not joining more clubs and getting involved with different groups even outside of school. I feel that these different experiences can give you such a great range of viewpoints. I highly recommend get involved in different volunteer organizations. It can show you people from all different walks of life and really humble you sometimes.

What are your plans after high school? After graduation, I will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to major in elementary education.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? I hope I will be enjoying my job with a happy family and making the most out of life.

Teacher recommendation: “Samantha’s huge smile, positive attitude and zest for life is contagious. Her huge, generous heart can be seen in everything she does and has been an asset to her Youth Apprenticeship placement at the Boys & Girls Club. Sam is a great team player and is not a vocal leader, but a leader by example. She tackles each obstacle with a positive attitude and a willingness to take risks. Her bright personality has made the RHS a better place, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things she is going to do in the future.” — Melissa Wiese, principal and business education teacher

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Reedsville seniors Adler Strenn, Samantha Stahl are Stellar Students