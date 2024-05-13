Reedsport Main Street receives National designation

May 12—Earlier this morning, we were notified that we have been awarded our Affiliate status from Main Street of America, our National accrediting organization. We are excited to receive it and honored to have been recommended for designation by Sheri Stuart, Coordinator at Oregon Main Street.

We have been working diligently to improve our program and to create a vibrant Reedsport community. This is not only a win for our program but also for all of our community businesses and organizations who partner with us and are working tirelessly to make an impact in Reedsport.

There is still much work to do, and our goal is to reach the Accredited status in the future. For now, this is a milestone in the right direction.

We are excited to share Main Street of America's announcement below:

"We are proud to announce that the 2024 network of designated Main Street members includes 800 programs that earned Accredited status—our top designation tier—for demonstrating exceptional performance in the six standards of community evaluation and 388 programs that have received Affiliate status for showing a strong commitment to the Main Street model and creating meaningful improvements in their communities.

"We are incredibly excited to celebrate this year's 1,188 designated Main Street America programs, and their remarkable efforts to reenergize their local economies and public spaces," said Main Street America President and CEO Erin Barnes. "Main Street leaders are visionaries that see things that no one else can see and create the future world we all want to live in. The size and impact of our network demonstrates that great things happen when visions are realized through strategic, grassroots collaboration."

Additionally, in 2023, Main Street America programs generated $5.68 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,630 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 35,162 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,556 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,664,763 volunteer hours."

To inquire on how to partner or volunteer with the Reedsport Main Street Program, please contact Rosa Solano, Main Street Director at 541-271-1987 or mainstreet@cityofreedsport.org.