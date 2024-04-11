Reeds Spring man, 73, killed after crashing into a tree near Branson West

A Reeds Spring man was killed in a car crash 2 miles south of Branson West on Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Charles M. Sutton, 73, was driving north on Talking Rocks Road in Stone County when the crash occurred near Waterfield Drive. According to the report, Sutton first swerved off the right side of the road about 2:30 p.m. He then returned to the road, veered off the left side, and struck a tree.

Sutton was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday by Stone County Coroner John Cunnyngham. Next of kin have been notified.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D's 21st crash fatality in 2024.

