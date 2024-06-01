Redwood City man dies in three-car Highway 101 crash

(KRON) — A Redwood City man succumbed to lethal injuries after being involved in a three-way car crash on Highway 101 early on Friday morning, California Highway Patrol Redwood City said. The man was in a solo crash and then died in a separate car crash approximately 20 minutes after the first.

The initial crash, according to CHP, occurred at 2:56 a.m. The Redwood City man, who drove a red Hyundai, was driving northbound on Hwy. 101 north of San Antonio Road, in an “unknown lane,” before crashing into a pole. CHP said this was a solo crash with property damages only.

After hitting the pole, however, the red Hyundai stopped working, blocking the fourth lane on Hwy. 101, CHP said. The man then exited the car for “unknown reasons,” officials said.

CHP said that approximately 20 minutes after the crash, the Golden Gate Communication Center (GGCC) was notified of a second crash involving the red Hyundai. According to officials, the second crash involved the red Hyundai, a Scion, and a Freightliner.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Scion was driving in the fifth lane northbound before finding debris from the Hyundai partially blocking the lane. Since this was the last lane, the Scion attempted to change directions into the fourth lane before crashing into the red Hyundai, pushing it in a “northeasterly direction,” CHP said.

After the Scion crashed into the non-functioning Hyundai, CHP said a Freightliner was traveling northbound on the fifth lane before noticing the two-vehicle crash and attempted to avoid them by driving between the Hyundai and the Scion. Despite the Freightliner sustaining minor damage, the driver of the Hyundai was killed.

No injuries were reported related to the Scion. According to CHP, the Freightliner driver declined transportation and will seek his own medical aid later.

This investigation is still ongoing, CHP said.

