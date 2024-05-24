Redlands police shoot, wound woman allegedly armed with knife

A Redlands woman allegedly armed with a knife was shot and wounded by Redlands Police Department officers Thursday night.

Officers arrived to the 1000 block of Oxford Drive at about 9:30 p.m. after a reported domestic disturbance, and the 30-year-old woman, whose identity was not released, confronted police with a knife and “refused to comply with officers’ demands,” police said in a news release.

At least one officer opened fire, striking the woman at least once.

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

“In keeping with Redlands Police Department policy, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting and two officers were placed on administrative leave,” the release added.

Police did not say if the woman will face any charges, nor did they immediately return a request for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-798-7681 ext. 1.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.