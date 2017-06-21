Redesigned 2018 Toyota Camry Adds Flavor, Inside and Out

View photos

The Toyota Camry has long held the distinction as a thoroughly competent family car but a real snooze-fest on the road. To be fair, we said the last one was pleasant and capable, with sound handling.

No matter how it's phrased, the Camry's bad rap among critics as unexciting is not entirely justified. That's particularly true this year: Toyota's eighth-generation Camry has more spirit, in the way it drives and looks.



The 2018 Camry is based on an all-new global platform shared with the C-HR, Prius, and the upcoming Avalon. The Camry is lower and wider than the outgoing model, with about a 2-inch-longer wheelbase, and it features a more sophisticated rear suspension. That new suspension, along with tight, well-weighted steering, translates into better handling. The Camry feels light on its feet and takes turns easily, although it’s still not at Ford Fusion levels of agility and precision.

A smooth and comfortable ride has always been a Camry strength, and this remains true even with the car’s improved agility. The suspension of the LE model we rented from Toyota soaked up bumps easily, even when the going got rough, delivering a smooth and refined ride.



We also sampled an SE model, with bigger wheels, heavier steering, and firmer suspension tuning. While it's still quite livable, you sacrifice a little in ride quality with this sporty variation. Road and wind noise are kept to quiet levels inside the Camry cabin, although, again, the SE’s bigger tires give off more hum.



Under the hood is a new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It produces a healthy 203 hp and moves the car pretty well. Perhaps in part because the interior is so quiet, the engine’s raspy response when it reaches above 4,000 rpm seems excessive. The new eight-speed automatic transmission exacerbates this, occasionally revving higher than expected before upshifting. The shifts in these pre-production examples could have been a bit smoother, too.



Although it's not a model of serenity, the new engine and transmission combo looks to raise the fuel-economy ante. Toyota estimates that the base four-cylinder Camry L will achieve 34 mpg combined on the EPA cycle; all other trims should get a 32 mpg combined rating. The last Camry four-cylinder we tested managed 28 mpg overall in our testing, which lagged several of its key, non-hybrid competitors.



There’s also a reworked 3.5-liter V6 packing an additional 33 hp, now up to 301 hp. The vast majority of Camrys will be bought with four-cylinders. A four-cylinder hybrid will arrive in dealerships about a month after the new Camry goes on sale in late July.