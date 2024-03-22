Redesign of decades-old swimming hole in Wayne merits staff top award in NJ

WAYNE — The township has been commended for excellence in park design by a Mercer County nonprofit that honors award-worthy recreation programs across the state.

Officials representing the Parks and Recreation Department accepted a trophy at a recent ceremony at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

The award was given by the New Jersey Recreation and Park Association for improvements to Capt. Michael Kilroy Memorial Park on Concord Place — one of two swimming facilities owned by the township.

Toms Lake, a township-owned swimming hole at Captain Michael Kilroy Memorial Park in Wayne pictured in 2020.

Passaic County provided $400,000 in open space grants over three years to help pay for the enhancements, which included the installation of an accessible walkway, swim lanes and swim rafts. Further upgrades were new gazebos and a splash pad, plus the reconstruction of the park patio.

Recreation Director Timothy Roetman said the total cost of the improvements was $903,743.

The park, featuring a manmade lake, opened for public swimming on the Fourth of July in 1966. It was named for Kilroy, the first soldier from the township who was killed in the Vietnam War, in May 1968.

A statement released by the Princeton-based park association said lake-bed sediment caused portions of the swimming hole to be “unusable,” but that the improvements welcomed a “wider audience.”

The Wayne Waves swim team now hosts its home meets there.

The park association also recognized Michael Sochaski Jr., a recreation department employee, with a “rising professional” award.

Roetman told the Township Council at its meeting Wednesday night that the number of people signing up for recreation programs is higher than ever due to Sochaski’s hard work.

For information on hours of operation and membership fees for Capt. Michael Kilroy Memorial Park and James W. Roe Memorial Pool on Garside Avenue, visit the township website at waynetownship.com.

