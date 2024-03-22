Redding teen arrested, accused of shooting, while waiting for food at Jack in the Box

Redding police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with an alleged shooting that occurred at the Jack in the Box drive-thru on East Cypress Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police said nobody was injured in the incident, which happened around 3 a.m.

Investigators said that the occupants in two vehicles that were in the drive-thru lane got into an argument while they were waiting for their food.

An individual, identified as Trevon Gage Evanoff of Redding, got out of one his vehicle and went to the other vehicle, which then drove away, police said.

Evanoff started shooting at the vehicle as it left the fast-food restaurant, investigator said.

After firing his gun, Evanoff “calmy apologized to (Jack in the Box) staff, paid for and received his food, then left before police arrived,” the Redding Police Department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page.

Evanoff was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of gross negligent discharge of a firearm in a public place and other gun-related charges, police said.

Officers also searched Evanoff’s vehicle and found a semi-automatic pistol that had its serial number removed, police said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding teen arrested, accused of shooting at fast-food restaurant