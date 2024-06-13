Redding Rancheria remembers longest-serving tribal elder Hope Wilkes

Hope Wilkes of Happy Valley loved bingo.

She really loved bingo.

The longtime Redding Rancheria Tribal Council member started sneaking into bingo games before she was old enough to play. “She always won. She was just lucky," said her younger brother, Redding Rancheria Tribal Council Chairman Jack Potter Jr.

But many of her other successes were hard won.

Wilkes entered the world at the height of efforts to assimilate Native Americans into the majority's culture and deny them federal status as tribal members. But when she died on June 6, Wilkes was a deeply respected elder of a federally-recognized tribe, and had served as the Redding Rancheria's longest-serving council member.

Appointed in 1992, Wilkes "was around for the establishment of our tribal government. She was there from the beginning,” said Redding Rancheria Tribal Councilwoman Miranda Edwards Favorite in an announcement about Wilkes' death.

Redding Rancheria Tribal Councilwoman Hope Wilkes

Friends and family remember Wilkes as a huge fan of Elvis Presley and Prince — and as a person who loved unconditionally, but wasn’t afraid to speak her mind.

She'd want everyone to remember “family comes first and family doesn’t always mean blood," said Wilkes' longtime friend Louise Davis of Anderson. Life's all about "taking care of one another,” said Davis, who's also Redding Rancheria Cultural Resources Coordinator.

From Native American without official status to influential tribal elder

Wilkes’ childhood helped shape her devotion to improving the lives of all Indigenous people, those who knew her said.

The fourth of 12 siblings, Wilkes was born in Redding on March 27, 1965, to Jack Potter Sr. and Rene Villegas and was one of many Native Americans denied federally-recognized tribal status in the mid-20th century, according to Potter.

After centuries of government-sanctioned murder, slavery and forced assimilation attempts, California's 1958 Rancheria Act terminated federal tribal status for 44 tribes, breaking up their expansive historic tribal lands into small, private properties.

It was a blatant attempt to disband tribes and push Native Americans into cities, under the Relocation Act of 1956, according to the state.

"Funding for reservation-based programs was denied," and many Native Americans had little choice but to leave their land to join federal relocation programs in Los Angeles and San Diego, according to the state. Those who left often had to sign a legal agreement saying they wouldn't return to their tribal lands.

Jack Potter Jr.

In spite of efforts to break up their tribe, Wilkes and Davis grew up in the same community. While close friends as adults, the five-year difference in their ages meant they traveled in different social circles in their youth.

Davis explained: “Hope was a teenager. I thought she was so cool."

In 1983, after decades of protest and legal challenges by Native American advocacy groups, California invalidated the Rancheria Act. That restored federally-recognized tribal status to Redding Rancheria tribal members, according to Rancheria officials.

Redding Rancheria Tribal Councilwoman Hope Wilkes is sworn in during one of her 32 years on the council. When Wilkes died on June 6, 2024, she was the longest serving council woman in the tribe's history.

First hired in 1990 through the jobs program California Indian Manpower Consortium, Inc., Wilkes took a position as a clerk at the newly-formed Redding Rancheria in 1991 — four years after the tribe had adopted its constitution.

A year later, she was promoted to executive secretary, then continued working her way up to management and director positions, according to Edwards Favorite.

“At age 50 you’re considered a Tribal elder. She was a very respected woman,” Edwards Favorite said.

'A force to be reckoned with’

Wilkes took her leadership position in the tribe — and that of a big sister — very seriously.

“Hope was a force to be reckoned with when it came to protecting her family” and friends, said Stacey Carman, Wilkes’ longtime friend and Redding Rancheria COO.

Wilkes' husband, Ron, “and her children were her strength," Davis said: "She would move mountains for them."

When he went out of town, Potter said Wilkes regularly called to check on him. He remembered once getting a worried call from her while he was away in Oklahoma. She said she'd seen on TV that there was a tornado elsewhere in the state. Potter said he responded: "That's miles away."

"But it's moving at 125 miles per hour," his sister said, according to Potter.

Used to her check-ins as he traveled, Potter said he profoundly felt his sister’s absence the week she died. “I was in Tennessee. I didn’t get that call," Potter said.

Hope Wilkes, left, and Myrna Potter bead traditional Native American necklaces at a Redding Rancheria tribal event.

Wilkes would help those in need out of her own pocket, as well as through tribal programs.

If Wilkes saw a homeless person while she was driving, she’d pull over and give them money. Potter recalled: "I saw her hand brand-new tennis shoes to someone” who was walking on the hot ground in their bare feet.

She even fed the homeless cats on the reservation, Carman said.

Note to readers: If you appreciate the work we do here at the Redding Record Searchlight please consider subscribing yourself or giving the gift of a subscription to someone you know.

While kind, Wilkes didn’t mince words.

“If you made her mad, she’d speak her mind,” Davis said.

Then all was forgotten. “After she would scold you, she would give you the biggest hug and say, ‘But I love you,’” Potter said.

“When Hope loved you, she loved you with 100%. She loved you unconditionally,” Davis said.

Bingo whiz, Prince fan

A devoted bingo player, Wilkes wowed others with her ability to chat, eat and laugh while keeping track of dozens of number calls. “She was a pro,” Davis said, “never missing a number."

Wilkes’ best bingo buddy was her husband, Ron Wilkes, who survived his bride. The two were inseparable, married 41 years, Potter said.

Wilkes is also remembered for her love of Elvis Presley and Prince. Her office space is dotted with the singers’ pictures and paraphernalia. On car trips, Potter said he and his sister would "sing to the oldies."

Wilkes also loved animals, according to Potter, especially her two chihuahuas and a parrot that imitated the way Wilkes stretched out her husband's name to two syllables: “Ro-on!”

Battling cancer, Wilkes was too sick to go out for two months before she died, according to Potter. She preferred to keep her illness quiet.

Keeping his sister’s secret from her huge network of friends was exhausting, said Potter. “The bingo players kept asking, ‘Where is she?’” he said.

Going out of town on Rancheria business became a relief because “I wasn’t being grilled by the bingo people,” Potter said, laughing.

More than 500 people attended Wilkes’ celebration of life on June 12. A highlight of the reception: Chicken enchiladas ― enough for everyone ― made using Wilkes' special recipe. She used to make five dozen for Rancheria employees every Cinco De Mayo, Potter said.

Redding Rancheria Tribal Councilwoman Hope Wilkes, left, and her daughter Nicole Wilkes pass out beaded necklaces to guests at the 2022 State of the Tribe event.

Along with Potter, Wilkes’ daughter Nicole, who also serves on the tribal council, will continue Wilkes’ “legacy and passion in representing Redding Rancheria Tribal Members,” Edwards Favorite said in the tribe’s statement.

Potter said he’ll propose that the Rancheria host a special bingo game, with a winning "Letter H" pattern, in his sister’s name. If his proposal is approved, some of the game's proceeds will go to cancer research, he said.

“We know that she’s not suffering anymore, but she will be missed,” Davis said, "in the bingo community, in the political community, in the dancing community. When Prince came on (the radio), she had to dance.”

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and news stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding Rancheria remembers tribal elder Hope Wilkes