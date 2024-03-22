Redding police: Bear mace domestic violence assault leads to arrest, jail

A domestic violence incident that involved bear mace and a beating ended with the alleged assailant kicking and fighting with police Thursday night, Redding police said.

Residents in the area of the 2800 block of Reservoir Lane in Redding called police shortly after 6 p.m., according to Redding police.

When officers arrived they found a woman who said her boyfriend, Charles Roy Sharit, 30, of Redding sprayed her with bear mace and then assaulted her with the bear mace can.

Sharit was on probation for a previous conviction and had a warrant for his arrest, police said. Officers tried to contact Sharit, but he barricaded himself in the house and would not come out, police said.

Officers tried to talk Sharit into coming out of the house, but he would not step outside, police said. The SWAT team arrived and entered the house, arrested him and placed him in handcuffs, police said.

After he was placed in handcuffs, Sharit continued to kick and fight with officers, police said.

He was taken to the Shasta County Jail and was being held on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse, assault with a deadly weapon, violating probation, obstructing police and being a felon in possession of tear gas.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Redding police: Bear mace domestic violence assault leads to arrest