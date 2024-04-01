Redding opening 'super-cool' parks, plans surprise 20th birthday bash for Sundial Bridge

Redding is getting ready to roll out two new parks, camps and classes for all ages and a community celebration in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sundial Bridge.

City officials are also working on a facelift for South City Park, the opening of a new park in the middle of downtown and additions for Panorama Park, Redding Community Services Director Travis Menne said.

And, while keeping mum about the details, Menne said an event celebrating the 20th birthday of Redding’s emblematic Sundial Bridge is in the works. Redding will get the party started on or around July 4, he said.

Boaters float on the Sacramento River beneath the Sundial Bridge in Redding.

Other landmark events include openings for Shastina Ranch Park near Airport Road and Whistle Stop Park in downtown Redding.

Here’s what you'll see when you visit Redding parks this season and what's going on behind the scenes.

Bigfoot Adventure Challenge kicks off

April begins with outdoor spring playtime weather, just in time for Redding's 2024 Bigfoot Adventure Challenge, which kicks off on Monday, April 1.

After a soggy end to March, the sun is expected to shine on Redding on Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures warming into the mid-to-high 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

That outlook means people can comfortably walk or bike on three or more of Shasta County’s paved, dirt and gravel trails, checking off their completed routes in a "passport" the city provides. When their passport is full, walkers and bikers can turn them in for a chance to win prizes.

People have until May 31 to finish the Bigfoot Adventure Challenge and qualify for prizes.

For more details, route maps and to download a passport PDF, go to bigfootadventurechallenge.com.

Redding city officials ceremonially break ground at the future site of Shastina Ranch Park in southeast Redding on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Shastina Ranch Park opens

Children are in for some messy outdoor fun when Shastina Ranch Park, located off Airport Road and Shasta View, opens in May or June.

“That’s going to be a super-cool park,” Menne said.

The concept behind the park is to make sure there's something for every age group to do, he said.

Many park features are nature-themed, designed to look like they belong in their natural settings. “It’s got a mound,” a big dirt pile where kids can dig and drive their toy trucks through the soil, he said, and “a big concrete slide and a zip line.”

Plans for Shastina Ranch Park at the south edge of Shasta View Drive, west of Airport Road. Redding city officials said they plan to finish the 11-acre park in 2024.

The park "will feel like playing in the woods without bears and poison oak," former Community Services Director Kim Niemer said in 2023.

The park will also have a futsal court: “A short form of soccer with a wall around the court," Menne said.

More: 'Like playing in the woods without bears and poison oak.' Redding prepares new park.

Whistle Stop Park coming to downtown Redding

A second new park will open this year, this one downtown next to the Shasta College building at 1470 Market St.

The parks department is tentatively planning to open Whistle Stop Park on, or soon after, June 7, Menne said.

When that happens, “there’s going to be a big party downtown,” he said.

An artist rendering of Whistle Stop Park is attached to the fence that surrounds the area where the park will be built in downtown Redding.

The park will have a stage for performances. An art installation in which water and light are the primary media includes a “mist system” that creates an illuminated fog along one side of the park, Menne said.

The park’s name pays homage to Redding’s history by drawing attention to the integral part the railroad played and still plays in the community, he said.

Whistle Stop Park will be built between Shasta College Health Sciences and University Center and Shenanigans Baby Boutique in downtown Redding.

Makeover of South City Park could bring Kids Kingdom-style playground

This spring, the city will start planning a makeover of South City Park at 1250 Parkview Ave.

It will take about a year for an architectural firm to produce the designs, but when done, the park will have a destination model playground like Kids Kingdom in Enterprise Park, Menne said. That way, there will be a similar playground on each side of town, he said.

New features tentatively planned include eight pickleball courts, new restrooms and a youth area with a skate plaza and half-basketball court, he said.

An art rendering of South City Park

As of late March, the city nailed down about half the funding needed for South City Park's makeover. “We’re waiting on some grant notices to come back,” Menne said, adding “we have about $3.5 million right now. We estimate about $7 million for the project."

Upgrade of Panorama Park includes dual-purpose community center

This year, city administrators will adjust plans for Panorama Park at 950 Lake Blvd. so it's community center can double as an evacuation site during an emergency.

“We’re redoing some of the design” to ensure it can function as a major evacuation center, said Menne. That includes meeting with Red Cross representatives to make sure the community center has all the features needed to be effective in an emergency.

In 2023, the city learned it would get a $9.25 million grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture to build the community/evacuation center into its plans for the 10.5-acre recreation site in north Redding. That money will help pay for shelter facilities: Kitchen space, showers, a backup power generator, solar panels and storage space, the city announced on Nov. 6, 2023.

A rendering of Panorama Park could look like.

The revised plans will adjust park features to serve dual purposes. The gym will be an evacuee sleeping area, while the kitchen ― vital for a complete evacuation center ― will double as a teaching space for community cooking classes, Menne said.

The revisions do more than adjust the community center so it functions in an emergency. Park planners decided to add more shaded areas and a splash pad ― a water play area with sprayers ― to keep park visitors cool in summer, Menne said.

More: Redding gets $9.25 million to build Panorama Park community center and evacuation site

The city's original plan also includes an outdoor plaza, children's playground, walking and running paths, disc golf area and two dog parks.

Planners hope to break ground in 2025.

Summer camps for all ages open for reservations

The 2024 Redding Recreation activity guide is online now at reddingrecreation.org.

The guide includes a list of spring and summer camps for children and adults including tennis, baseball, outdoor adventures, sewing, swimming, skateboarding, pickleball, yoga, fencing, volleyball, family gaming, sailing, bocce, Red Cross first aid and lifeguard certification and other topics.

It also includes a list of monthly preschool, youth and adult programs and classes.

Prices per camper depend on the activity and the length of each camp. More expensive camps include adult sailing courses for $300, but most camps cost less than $100. Some fitness and other camps cost $0-$5.

Longer programs may cost more. These include the half-day preschooler camps that meet four half-days per week for several weeks ($345). Payment plans are available, according to the city.

Camps for kids usually fill up quickly, so parents should reserve a place as soon as possible if they want their child to go to camp, Menne said.

