Redding mother pleads guilty to murdering her 2-year-old daughter

A Redding mother accused of poisoning and killing her 2-year-old daughter in early 2023 plead guilty Friday to first-degree murder and kidnapping, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

Macie Marie Silvey, 22, was arrested by Redding police detectives after a seven-month investigation following the girl's death in January 2023.

“On January 5, 2023, Silvey intentionally gave her child multiple prescription pills. She then drove her daughter out on a long drive to Millville, where she sat in the car while her daughter died. After her child was dead, Silvey drove into town and pretended that an accident had happened,” the Shasta County District Attorney’s office said in a news release Friday.

District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said Silvey will be sentenced this summer and is expected to receive 33 years to life in prison.

Macie Marie Silvey, left, appears in Shasta County Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, with her attorney, Deputy Public Defender, Shana Vegvary.

In January 2023, law enforcement and paramedics went to the intersection of Deschutes Road and Highway 44 after they received a call about an unresponsive child in a vehicle.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital, but later died. Investigators said Silvey knew her child had consumed multiple medications and was displaying the symptoms of someone who had overdosed.

Police determined that the child’s death was suspicious and launched an investigation.

Silvey was interviewed by police several times following her child's death, telling officers different versions of events, police said in an investigative report.

In July 2023, during an interview with police, Silvey said she stole some prescription medication from her mother and left the bottles open before her daughter died.

Silvey said she was depressed because her daughter's father was in jail and he did not speak with his daughter at Christmas.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kelly Kafel. Redding police Det. Travis Braud led the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: A Redding mother has plead guilty to murdering her 2-year-old daughter