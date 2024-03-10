Redding man found with pound of fentanyl, 14 guns during police search

(FOX40.COM) — A Redding man, 58, was arrested on Friday after the Redding Police Department and Shasta County Sheriff’s Office found over a pound of fentanyl and 14 illegally possessed guns during a search of a Redding home.

The 58-year-old was arrested for numerous firearm and drug-related charges, the Redding Police Department said on Facebook.

On Feb. 14, Redding police officers were conducting a “quality of life enforcement” near the Lake Boulevard corridor when they conducted a traffic stop on a 45-year-old man from Redding. “He was found to be in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl, and items indicative of drug sales,” Redding PD said.

On Friday, police officers worked with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office to serve a search warrant on the 45-year-old’s vehicle and residence in Redding. During the search warrant service, officers said they located, “over 1 pound of fentanyl, packaging materials for sales and 14 illegally possessed firearms, one of which was reported stolen out of Redding.”

The 58-year-old man was arrested on scene for numerous firearm and drug related charges. The 45-year-old man was not found, but police said that charges will be filed against him.

“According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a potential lethal dose. In that case, officers and deputies seized approximately 239,500 lethal doses of fentanyl, which will not make its way into our community,” Redding PD added.

