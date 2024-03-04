Redding man accused of weekend road rage incident, pointing handgun at victims

A Redding man is accused of ramming his sedan into another vehicle and pointing a gun at the people in the other vehicle in an alleged road rage incident over the weekend.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. Sunday at Railroad Avenue and Buenaventura Boulevard in south Redding.

Officers were told by the victims that a man driving a gold Nissan sedan had intentionally rammed his car into their vehicle at the intersection and pointed a gun at them, the Redding Police Department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page.

Police located the Nissan on East Bonnyview Road at Nicolet Lane and determined that Zacharry Gerhard, 38, of Redding, was the driver, investigators said.

Gerhard was driving with a suspended license and had a concealed loaded .38 caliber handgun, metal knuckles and a methamphetamine pipe, police said.

The victims were able to identify Gerhard and he was arrested on suspicion of various firearm charges, criminal threats, driving on a suspended license, possession of metal knuckles and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Gerhard also is a convicted felon, police said.

