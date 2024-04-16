Redding gets $3.5 million grant to renovate shabby South City Park

The city of Redding announced Monday that it has been chosen to receive a $3.5 million grant for renovating South City Park.

The money for the park rehabilitation comes from federal agencies and the state of California, and is designed to help build parks in under-served communities, according to a city of Redding news release.

The total budget allocated for the park renovation is $7 million dollars, an amount the nonprofit Redding Parks and Trails Foundation is helping to raise.

The features at the renovated park will include a playground, a water feature, an entry and activities plaza, a greenspace, pickleball courts, a skate plaza, a basketball court, a youth area, a walking loop, updated lighting and landscaping, a dog area, along with new restrooms, improvements to the youth baseball field and bocce ball courts. The first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2025.

City officials have been working on plans to upgrade the park since it was first fenced off in 2018, said Travis Menne, the city's director of community services director. The 10-acre park had drawn controversy over public drug use and illegal campers.

“This funding is critical to delivering the community’s vision for South City Park and it will complete the budget for the first construction phase. This grant is the boost we needed to make the reimagining of South City Park a reality,” said Menne.

“It means the neighborhoods around City Hall, like Parkview and the Garden Tract, will finally have a quality community park built based on their input. We are grateful for the support of organizations like California State Parks that help bring federal funding to the local level,” Menne said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: How will Redding improve South City Park with new $3.5 million grant?