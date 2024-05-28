Redding area high school graduation dates to know for the Class of 2024
High school graduation season has arrived in Shasta County, and hundreds of seniors from Redding to Anderson to Cottonwood are only days away from walking across the stage during their ceremony.
For many families, this is a time to celebrate their graduating seniors' achievements and reflect on what their next steps will be. Several commencements are being planned to honor the class of 2024.
Read below for a schedule of high school graduations in the Redding area.
University Preparatory School
About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31 at the Gilmore Field on campus, 2200 Eureka Way in Redding.
Central Valley High School
About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Ron Hale Stadium on campus, 4066 La Mesa Ave. in Shasta Lake.
Enterprise High School
About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. Thursday June 6 at the Enterprise Community Stadium on campus, 3411 Churn Creek Road in Redding.
Anderson High School
About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Bob Reid Stadium on campus, 1471 Ferry St. in Anderson.
Anderson New Technology High School
About the graduation: Doors open at 6 p.m. and the ceremony is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Cascade Theatre, 1733 Market St. in Redding.
Foothill High School
About the graduation: Gates open at 6 p.m., Thursday and the ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Community Stadium on campus, 9733 Deschutes Road in Palo Cedro.
West Valley High School
About the graduation: Seniors can arrive at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 6, and their ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. at the Scott Fairley Stadium on campus, 3805 Happy Valley Road in Cottonwood.
Shasta High School
About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at the Thompson Football Field on campus, 2500 Eureka Way in Redding.
Fall River High School
About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7 on campus, 44215 Walnut St. in McArthur
California Heritage YouthBuild Academy (CHYBA)
About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at Redding School of the Arts auditorium, 955 Inspiration Place in Redding.
This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County high school graduation times, dates for seniors