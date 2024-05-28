Redding area high school graduation dates to know for the Class of 2024

High school graduation season has arrived in Shasta County, and hundreds of seniors from Redding to Anderson to Cottonwood are only days away from walking across the stage during their ceremony.

For many families, this is a time to celebrate their graduating seniors' achievements and reflect on what their next steps will be. Several commencements are being planned to honor the class of 2024.

Read below for a schedule of high school graduations in the Redding area.

University Preparatory School's Class of 2023 walk toward the Michael Stuart Gymnasium, where they are to wait before their graduation ceremony starts on Friday, June 2, 2023. One hundred twenty-two graduating seniors received their diplomas.

University Preparatory School

About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31 at the Gilmore Field on campus, 2200 Eureka Way in Redding.

Central Valley High School

About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Ron Hale Stadium on campus, 4066 La Mesa Ave. in Shasta Lake.

Enterprise High School celebrated 235 graduating seniors at the school's commencement on Thursday evening, June 9, 2022.

Enterprise High School

About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. Thursday June 6 at the Enterprise Community Stadium on campus, 3411 Churn Creek Road in Redding.

Anderson High School held its 112th commencement exercise in the Bob Reid Stadium on Friday evening, June 10th, 2022. Eighty-two seniors received their diplomas.

Anderson High School

About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Bob Reid Stadium on campus, 1471 Ferry St. in Anderson.

Anderson New Technology High School

About the graduation: Doors open at 6 p.m. and the ceremony is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Cascade Theatre, 1733 Market St. in Redding.

The 2023 Foothill High School graduating class stood for the national anthem Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Palo Cedro, California.

Foothill High School

About the graduation: Gates open at 6 p.m., Thursday and the ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Community Stadium on campus, 9733 Deschutes Road in Palo Cedro.

West Valley High School held its 41st commencement exercises on Thursday, June 8, 2023 in the Scott Fairley Stadium in Cottonwood. A total of 137 graduates received their diplomas.

West Valley High School

About the graduation: Seniors can arrive at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 6, and their ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. at the Scott Fairley Stadium on campus, 3805 Happy Valley Road in Cottonwood.

Shasta High School held its 123rd Commencement Exercise on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Thompson Field and graduated 258 seniors.

Shasta High School

About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at the Thompson Football Field on campus, 2500 Eureka Way in Redding.

Fall River High School

About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 7 on campus, 44215 Walnut St. in McArthur

California Heritage YouthBuild Academy (CHYBA)

About the graduation: The ceremony is scheduled at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at Redding School of the Arts auditorium, 955 Inspiration Place in Redding.

