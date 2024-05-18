Redacted report details sexual harassment allegations against former Deputy Mayor Falcicchio

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A new redacted report from an independent investigation says a third staffer under one of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s top aides was sexually harassed.

It comes a week after two other women reached a settlement with the district on similar claims in relation to alleged conduct by John Falcicchio, former chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

The report says the third employee didn’t file a complaint but was subjected to sexual advances by Falcicchio, which contributed to her leaving the D.C. government.

The report said Falcicchio was using the office as his dating pool.

D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau released a redacted report from independent investigators into sexual harassment allegations against Falcicchio.

“The independent investigator called this a modus operandi and that Falcicchio had used the workplace as his own personal dating pool. And I think those are pretty damning assertions,” Nadeau said.

Last summer, the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel substantiated some claims in its report — but independent investigators say that report deemphasized the clear, substantiated evidence of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

“There was also information about a consensual relationship that he had with a subordinate, and those are two things that are very concerning,” Nadeau said.

The report made several recommendations, including amending the definition of sexual harassment in the mayor’s policy and specifying how complaints made against high-ranking officials will be independently handled.

“It has to be clear to our employees that there is a process for them and a procedure for them to go through if something like this happens to them. And it has to be constantly reminded,” Nadeau said.

Other recommendations include expanding avenues for employees to file complaints both formally and informally and making sure agencies are conducting annual sexual harassment training.

“This never should have happened, and my heart continues to go out to those who survived this harassment from John Falcichio,” Nadeau said.

Nadeau said the findings from this investigation will help inform revisions to legislation she introduced last year to require independent third-party investigations when sexual harassment allegations are made against high-level executive branch employees.

