Red Wing woman sentenced after being accused of hitting the father of her children with bat in 2023

Jun. 18—RED WING — A 45-year-old Red Wing woman who was accused of beating the father of her kids with a baseball bat in front of their children last year was sentenced for interfering with an emergency telephone call.

Sara Ann Poole was sentenced by District Judge Tori Stewart to two years probation and 65 days in Goodhue County jail with 65 days credit for time served.

Previously, Sara Ann Poole faced charges of felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with an emergency telephone call, a gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Poole repeatedly hit the father of her children with a bat on Aug. 6, 2023, in front of the couple's kids.

Law enforcement responded to a domestic call around 10 p.m. to the couple's Red Wing residence. Dispatch advised officers that Poole had not slept in two days and claimed Elon Musk told her that the children's dad was going to kill them all, the complaint said.

When Goodhue County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found Poole's partner visibly shaken and frightened. He told police that "something needs to be done," regarding Poole's behavior.

Law enforcement had been called to the residence multiple times over the weekend, the man said.

Poole had been talking to herself on the porch all day, the man told police, and she had not slept for roughly 20 hours.

About an hour before law enforcement arrived, Poole reportedly stormed out of her room screaming something about Musk and attacked him with a baseball bat for approximately 30 seconds while he lay in the fetal position, the criminal complaint said.

When he tried to call 911, Poole took his phone before one of the children took it back from her and called 911.

Statements from the children corroborated the man's version of events.

When deputies arrived, Poole was found approximately 300 yards away from the residence in the fetal position in the middle of a gravel road.

Poole initially did not answer questions about what happened, only saying it got "a little loud tonight."

She became concerned about what was going on inside the residence and began to pace around the area yelling about Musk and an internet meme. Poole eventually told the deputy that she and the father of her children argued about electronic equipment belonging to one of their kids.

Mark Wasson contributed to this report.